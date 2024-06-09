New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,434 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 117,153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

