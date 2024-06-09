NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Announces Dividend of $0.85

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.
NEXT Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $59.20 on Friday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.
