NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Announces Dividend of $0.85

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NEXT Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $59.20 on Friday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

