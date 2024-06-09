NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.40. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 115,058 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 7.1 %

About NGL Energy Partners

The firm has a market cap of $724.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

