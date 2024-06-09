NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 159,416 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

