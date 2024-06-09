NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Head-To-Head Survey

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 17 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.68%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and NKGen Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -13.25 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 451.13 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -53.40% -48.85% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -243.41%

Summary

NKGen Biotech beats Immunovant on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.