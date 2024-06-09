noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Shares Down 5.7%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 170,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 584,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

noco-noco Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Get noco-noco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in noco-noco during the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of noco-noco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of noco-noco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for noco-noco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for noco-noco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.