North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. North West traded as high as C$41.88 and last traded at C$41.82, with a volume of 24675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.62.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North West has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

North West Trading Up 6.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. North West’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

