Northann (NYSE:NCL) Shares Down 5.4%

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 113,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 350,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Northann Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

