Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,085 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $222,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.04.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

