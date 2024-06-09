Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,240,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $255,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,665,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,142,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,855,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

