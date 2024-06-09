Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $218,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

