Northern Trust Corp Has $236.21 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $236,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

