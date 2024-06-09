Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $238,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.