Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $301,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,700,000 after buying an additional 84,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

