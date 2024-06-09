Northern Trust Corp Sells 122,996 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,795,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122,996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $265,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

