Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,044 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of PulteGroup worth $257,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $111.54 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

