Northern Trust Corp Sells 309,236 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.38% of Tyson Foods worth $264,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

