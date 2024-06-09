Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,458 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $271,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $314.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

