Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,010 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $232,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 128,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.90.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DRI opened at $148.54 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

