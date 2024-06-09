Northern Trust Corp Sells 82,997 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $236,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 937.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.