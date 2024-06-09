Northern Trust Corp Sells 93,926 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,926 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $221,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.