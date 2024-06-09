O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
NYSE:OI opened at $11.87 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
