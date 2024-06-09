Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $36.76

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.76, but opened at $40.93. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 439,250 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

