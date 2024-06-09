Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.43 million.

Oddity Tech Stock Up 20.5 %

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

