Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,065,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Offerpad Solutions news, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,711.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,065,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,855.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,180 shares of company stock valued at $376,016. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

