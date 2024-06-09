Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of ODC stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $511.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

