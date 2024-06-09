Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 15.4 %
Shares of ODC stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $511.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 9.93%.
Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
Featured Stories
