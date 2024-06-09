Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 12,867 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

