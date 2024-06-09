Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stake Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OR. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.6 %

OR stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

