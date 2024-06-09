Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading Down 1.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

