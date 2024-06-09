Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Shares Up 0.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

