Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

