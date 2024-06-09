Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $316.12

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.12 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.11), with a volume of 829,217 shares.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,210.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pantheon International news, insider Rahul Welde bought 30,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £100,112.16 ($128,266.70). 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.