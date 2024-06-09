Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Shares Up 0.1%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Pason Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
