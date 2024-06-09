PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 28,215 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at $43,992,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,535 shares of company stock worth $3,469,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

