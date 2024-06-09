PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 482,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,201 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 88,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,208. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

