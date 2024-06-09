PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,736,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Middleby by 426.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 178,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $16,199,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Down 0.0 %

Middleby stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.