Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $151.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,905 shares of company stock worth $122,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

