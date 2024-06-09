Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

