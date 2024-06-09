Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.