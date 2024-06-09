Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.
About Photon Control
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Photon Control
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.