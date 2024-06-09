Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 0.8 %

IEX stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

