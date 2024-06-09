Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

