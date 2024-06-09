Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,440 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,903,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 496,558 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,420,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after buying an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 436,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 277,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,522,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 658,840 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.