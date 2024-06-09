Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 30.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ITT by 27.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 218.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $140.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.