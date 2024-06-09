Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.12 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,162 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 80,882 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

