Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.