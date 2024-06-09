Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $812,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,478 shares of company stock worth $1,417,285 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

