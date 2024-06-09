Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 4,506 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 320.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Landstar System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.19 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

