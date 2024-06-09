Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

