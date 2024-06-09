Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

